Megan Mitchell Returns to Cincinnati as Anchor/Reporter for WLWT News 5 Today

Megan Mitchell is set to make a welcome return to the WLWT News 5 team as an Anchor/Reporter for WLWT News 5 Today, joining Steven Albritton, Kelly Rippin, and Randi Rico on weekday mornings. Mitchell, who previously worked at WLWT for seven years, will begin her new role in January. With her deep knowledge and love for Cincinnati, Mitchell will contribute to WLWT’s coverage of the city’s most important stories and community events.

Jeff Benscoter, WLWT News Director, expressed his excitement about Mitchell’s return, saying, “Her knowledge and absolute love of Cincinnati will further strengthen WLWT’s coverage of the biggest stories and community events our viewers rely on every day.” Throughout her previous tenure at WLWT, Mitchell played a crucial role in covering a wide range of events, from severe weather to national news stories and local celebrations such as the Flying Pig Marathon and Reds Opening Day.

Mitchell herself expressed her enthusiasm about rejoining the team and reconnecting with her co-workers, stating, “It’s rare to join a news team where I’m already great friends with my co-workers! I can’t wait to join them weekday mornings and share the most important stories of the day from across Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-State.” She added that she is thrilled to be back in her beloved city and working with the people she loves.

WLWT, the first TV station in Cincinnati and the first NBC affiliate in the country, has been serving the community for over 75 years. The station delivers local news, weather, sports, and entertainment programming through multiple platforms, including television, online, and streaming. WLWT is owned and operated Hearst Television.

Hearst Television, the parent company of WLWT, owns and operates 35 television and two radio stations across 27 media markets in 39 states. Through its partnerships with major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content across various channels. The company is recognized for its distinguished journalism, industry innovation, and community service. Hearst Television is a subsidiary of Hearst, one of the industry’s premier media companies.