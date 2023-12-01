Buffalo Bills Star Von Miller Under Fire for Alleged Assault

Buffalo Bills linebacker, Von Miller, is facing serious legal trouble following an alleged assault on his rumored girlfriend, Megan Denise, who is currently pregnant. The incident took place at their home in Dallas during the team’s BYE week. While Miller has yet to be arrested, an arrest warrant has been issued against him.

Although the reports have not officially confirmed Denise as the victim, there are strong indications pointing in that direction. The couple, known for their on-and-off relationship, was expecting a baby in December of this year. Denise, a model and licensed medical esthetician, has gained significant popularity on Instagram with over 1.2 million followers.

The altercation between Miller and Denise reportedly started over upcoming travel plans and escalated when Denise slammed the door of their home office, which visibly angered Miller. According to The Dallas Morning News, police allege in court documents that the argument began around 10:40 a.m. in the main bedroom of their apartment.

This is not the first time Miller has faced assault allegations involving Denise. In 2021, the Parker, Colorado Police Department investigated him based on social media posts that hinted at threats against Denise while she was pregnant at the time.

With this latest legal trouble, Miller’s personal history is now raising concerns about its potential impact on his football career. The Buffalo Bills’ star linebacker may face serious consequences both on and off the field.

Source: The Dallas Morning News

