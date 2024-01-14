Infinite Fandoms Unite for Unforgettable Experience at Megacon Orlando 2024

Prepare for an unforgettable experience as Megacon Orlando 2024 returns to the City Beautiful. This four-day event is a celebration of all things pop culture, featuring exclusive after-hours events at Universal Orlando, appearances beloved celebrities from iconic franchises like “Star Wars” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a wide array of exciting activities.

No matter what your interests are or what kind of convention experience you seek, Megacon Orlando has something for everyone. Explore different realms of pop culture and embark on your very own adventure.

Discover Your Adventure

Megacon Orlando 2024 offers an extensive range of activities to cater to every fandom:

Anime: Immerse yourself in the world of Japanese culture with a themed silent disco, Japanese arcade, and Maid Café Mikkusu experience inspired Akihabara.

Comics: Elevate your comic knowledge with professional classes, portfolio reviews, an art gallery, and the opportunity to commission custom artwork.

Cosplay: Join meet-ups, take part in competitions, and strut your stuff on a just-for-fun red carpet.

Gaming: Test your skills in a trading card tournament, dive into the board game library, and experience the latest in virtual reality gaming.

Horror: Get your heart racing with an exclusive haunted house created A Petrified Forest, an exciting pop-up escape room from Haunted Hints, and a mesmerizing horror character makeup demonstration.

Sci-Fi & Fantasy: Attend the highly anticipated “Jedi Double-Feature” panel featuring Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor, or join “The Cast of Back to the Future, Live!” panel with Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, and Tom Wilson.

These are just a few examples of the incredible activities and experiences awaiting you at Megacon Orlando 2024.

Meet the Stars

One of the highlights of Megacon Orlando is the opportunity to meet and interact with your favorite celebrities. From the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy to “Back to the Future” and beyond, the guest list is brimming with familiar faces:

Marvel: Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”), Tom Hiddleston (“Loki”), Jeff Ward (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”)

“Star Wars”: Dee Bradley Baker (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars”), Gina Carano (“The Mandalorian”), Hayden Christensen (“Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones”), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO in every film in the Star Wars series), Ashley Eckstein (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars”), Eman Esfandi (“Ahsoka”), Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”), Diana Lee Inosanto (“The Mandalorian”), Ewan McGregor (“Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace”), Cameron Monaghan (“Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order”), Temuera Morrison (“The Book of Boba Fett”), Joonas Suotamo (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”), Danny Trejo (“The Book of Boba Fett”), Alan Tudyk (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”), Ming-Na Wen (“The Mandalorian”)

“Stranger Things”: Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Joseph Quinn (Eddie), Finn Wolfhard (Mike)

Wizarding World: Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom)

These are just a few examples of the incredible lineup of stars attending Megacon Orlando 2024.

Get Your Tickets Now

Make sure to secure your tickets early and take advantage of discounted rates available until Jan. 17, 2024. Here are the current ticket prices:

Single-day ticket: $25 (usually $30)

Four-day pass: $119 (usually $139)

Ultimate fan package: $159 (usually $179)

Experience the full range of perks offered with each ticket type and compare prices here.

Don’t miss out on the incredible world of fandom, exclusive events, and the opportunity to meet your favorite stars at Megacon Orlando 2024. Get your tickets now and be a part of this unforgettable experience.