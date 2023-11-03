Finding Love After Fifty: What Happens Later Explores the Realities of Romance

Overview

What Happens Later, directed Meg Ryan, offers a fresh take on the romantic comedy genre showcasing the complexities of love later in life. Starring alongside David Duchovny, Ryan stars as Willa, a market-research poller, while Duchovny portrays Bill, a finance guy. The film challenges traditional romantic comedy tropes presenting characters in their 50s who are grappling with regret and the weight of their past. Set in an airport during a snowstorm, What Happens Later delves deep into the vulnerabilities and uncertainties of mature love.

A Departure from Conventional Rom-Coms

Unlike the lighthearted and whimsical rom-coms of the past, What Happens Later takes a more introspective approach. Adapted from a play Steven Dietz, the film explores the idea of rekindling love after years of separation. Bill and Willa, former lovers with conflicting memories of their breakup, find themselves stuck together due to the snowstorm. As they navigate their past and present, they also express their frustrations with each other and the changing world around them.

A Unique Setting and Quirky Elements

The airport serves as both the physical and metaphorical backdrop for the film. With its grand finale potential and dreary atmosphere, it mirrors the emotional journey of the characters. The film incorporates several unique elements, such as the mysterious identity of the airport’s PA announcer, played Hal Liggett. The characters also share the same last name and first initial, adding a touch of whimsicality to their encounter. Leap Day acts as a catalyst for their reunion, symbolizing an extra chance to reconnect.

A Realistic Portrayal of Love

What Happens Later strives to depict love and romance in a more authentic and relatable way. Instead of focusing on escapist fantasies, the film delves into the complexities of love, showcasing two slightly battered individuals seeking closure and understanding. While Duchovny and Ryan’s chemistry may not be seamless, their performances and shared screen presence offer moments of charm and honesty.

Redefining the Rom-Com

In an era where romantic comedies have dwindled in popularity, What Happens Later stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of the genre. While big-budget rom-coms have become scarce in theaters, television and independent films have embraced diverse narratives and characters. Rather than distancing itself from past romantic comedies, What Happens Later could have embraced its unique identity as a Generation X love story. Duchovny’s character’s frustration with the airport’s ubiquitous alternative hits reflects this desire to break free from generic rom-com conventions.

In Conclusion

What Happens Later offers a refreshing and introspective take on the romantic comedy genre. Meg Ryan’s direction and her on-screen chemistry with David Duchovny create captivating moments amidst the complexities of mature love. With its unique setting and quirkiness, the film transcends traditional rom-com tropes, providing audiences with a more realistic portrayal of love later in life. What Happens Later invites viewers to contemplate the enduring power and depth of romance, even after the age of 50.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does What Happens Later follow the traditional rom-com formula?

No, What Happens Later deviates from the usual rom-com formula focusing on the complexities of love later in life. It challenges traditional tropes and presents a more introspective narrative.

2. Can I still enjoy the film if I’m not familiar with Meg Ryan’s previous work?

Absolutely! What Happens Later stands on its own as a unique film, regardless of the viewer’s familiarity with Meg Ryan’s iconic romantic-comedy roles.

3. Is the airport an important symbol in the film?

Yes, the airport serves as a significant symbol in the film, representing both the physical space where the characters’ paths converge and the emotional journey they undertake. Its setting reflects the complexities of their relationship and the challenges they face.