Navigating the Uncertain Future: Exploring the Intriguing Ending of “What Happens Later”

Movie enthusiasts who have witnessed the captivating on-screen chemistry between Meg Ryan and David Duchovny in “What Happens Later” are left pondering over the fate of the film’s characters, Willa Davis and Bill Davis. As the credits roll, viewers find themselves questioning whether these ex-lovers find their way back to one another.

The narrative revolves around the serendipitous reunion of Willa and Bill at an airport on Leap Day, amidst a snow-laden environment that delays their respective flights. Willa, on her way to Boston to meet the daughter she gave up for adoption, crosses paths with Bill, who is en route to Austin for a meeting with his irritable, much younger boss. Ryan reflects on the film’s poignant theme, highlighting the inexplicable workings of the universe in difficult moments, even if its truth remains uncertain. Ryan states, “In this world, in this movie, it is [true].”

In a departure from the typical romantic comedy narrative, “What Happens Later” showcases the complexity of human relationships through the perspectives of Willa and Bill. The characters vacillate between awkward small talk and fiery arguments, rekindling their undeniable connection. After a night spent intimately intertwined on the airport floor, the storm clears, and they bid each other farewell.

With bittersweet tenderness, Bill initiates a conversation about the possibility of their reunion, only to be gently rebuffed Willa. However, their time together has left an indelible mark on both their hearts. As they share a passionate goodbye kiss, Bill departs for his gate while Willa flips over a business card he had given her earlier. Instead of a phone number, she discovers the words “JUST TRY” scrawled on the card, providing her the encouragement she needs to embark on her journey to meet her daughter.

As fate would have it, once on their respective planes, Willa and Bill realize they can still communicate with one another through the airplane windows. Through a silent exchange of hand signals, Willa attempts to obtain Bill’s phone number, but their planes take off before the information can be relayed. As their aircrafts soar into the sky, the vapor trails converge to form a heart, symbolizing the enduring bond between them.

FAQ

1. Are Willa and Bill meant to be together in “What Happens Later”?

The film purposefully leaves the question of their ultimate fate unanswered, allowing audiences to interpret their connection in their own unique ways.

2. What does the heart-shaped vapor trail at the end signify?

The heart-shaped vapor trail serves as a visual representation of the enduring love between Willa and Bill, even though their future may be uncertain.

3. Does Meg Ryan believe they will find lasting love?

Ryan suggests that the characters’ perpetual cycle of attraction and conflict may be a testament to love itself, and that they will continue navigating this intricate dance together.