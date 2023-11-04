Meg Ryan’s Return to the Big Screen Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation

Fans of beloved actress Meg Ryan are celebrating her return to the big screen after an eight-year hiatus in her latest film, “What Happens Later.” However, social media has been buzzing with discussions about her altered appearance, with many expressing disappointment and concern over what they perceive as “bad and bizarre” plastic surgery.

While Meg Ryan has never openly admitted to undergoing any cosmetic procedures, comments on social media platforms like X indicate that her devoted followers are troubled the changes in her face. Some users even jokingly suggested renaming her latest movie to “What Happens With Meg Ryan’s Face.”

However, one expert, celebrity facial plastic surgeon Dr. Sam Rizk, has weighed in on the matter. He believes that Ryan has had a botched facelift performed in a horizontal direction instead of the recommended vertical approach. This, according to Dr. Rizk, is evident in the transformation of her mouth, which has significantly increased in size compared to her younger years.

Additionally, Dr. Rizk suggests that Ryan may have had filler injections in her lips, giving them a more noticeable and unnatural appearance. He also speculates that she may have had filler or fat injected into her cheeks, resulting in a fuller and doughier look that was not present before.

These changes to her facial features, particularly the fuller cheeks, have had an impact on Ryan’s eyes, making them appear smaller. Dr. Rizk explains that when the cheeks are filled, they push up and affect the area above, including the eyes.

In a past interview with Porter magazine in 2015, Ryan deflected questions about her evolving looks, emphasizing the importance of focusing on more significant conversations than scrutinizing women’s appearances and the aging process.

While fans continue to adore Meg Ryan’s talent and appreciate her work, speculation surrounding her altered appearance serves as a reminder of the intense scrutiny faced celebrities in the age of social media.

