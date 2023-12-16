Concerns Raised Over NYSDOT’s Plan to Rebuild Humboldt Expressway

A recent plan the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) to rebuild the crumbling walls of the Humboldt Expressway has raised concerns among community members. The Restore Our Community Coalition (ROCC), a group dedicated to reconnecting the community, has expressed concerns about the lack of consideration given to public health, environmental, and economic justice issues raised the community.

The NYSDOT is committed to rebuilding and maintaining six high-speed lanes of traffic through a former Olmsted Parkway that once connected Delaware and MLK Parks. As part of their proposal, they have offered a cap over only a 3/4 mile stretch of the expressway, which has been seen some as a distraction from the larger issues at hand.

The cost of the project is estimated to be $1 billion, with potential for the cost to increase over the course of the four-year construction period. The plan involves tearing down and rebuilding the current walls, which were installed in the 1960s and contain asbestos. While the NYSDOT claims there will be no health hazard during the teardown, concerns have been raised about the potential impact on the surrounding community.

Additionally, the NYSDOT plans to blast through the bedrock at the bottom of the expressway to make it deeper. However, when asked about potential risks such as radon, the NYSDOT did not provide a clear answer. The plan also includes building a cap with a membrane, soil, and trees to restore the former look of Humboldt Parkway. However, questions about the longevity of the membrane and the need to remove and rebuild the cap in the future remain unanswered.

The lack of transparency and engagement with the community has been a major point of contention. The East Side Parkways Coalition (ESPC), a group formed adjacent residents, is actively organizing public information meetings, filing lawsuits, and raising awareness about the project. They are seeking a more inclusive and thorough planning process, similar to the one implemented for the redesign of the Scajaquada Expressway.

Ultimately, concerns have been raised about the disregard for the health and well-being of the surrounding community, particularly communities of color. The NYSDOT’s poor engagement efforts and the existing poor health outcomes of the expressway have only fueled dissent. The New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) has voiced their disapproval of the plan and process, further highlighting the need for meaningful public engagement and accountability.

As the project moves forward, community members are encouraged to stay involved and advocate for a process that prioritizes public health, equity, and inclusivity. By actively participating and voicing their concerns, residents can ensure that their tax dollars are used wisely and that their voices are heard in the decision-making process.