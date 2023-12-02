Prime Minister Modi and Italian Counterpart’s Selfie at COP28 Causes a Social Media Frenzy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s selfie at the COP28 summit in Dubai has taken the internet storm. The photo, shared on social media Meloni, sparked a frenzy among netizens, who have dubbed it the ‘selfie of the year’.

The camaraderie between Modi and Meloni has been widely discussed ever since their interaction at the G20 summit. Their laughter-filled exchanges during the event made headlines, and the hashtag ‘Melodi’ (an amalgamation of their last names) gained momentum in the ensuing months.

Modi also posted a photo from his meeting with Meloni on Friday, expressing his enthusiasm for collaborative efforts between India and Italy for a sustainable future. The Indian Prime Minister had a busy schedule at COP28, attending various events and addressing the opening session of the World Climate Action Summit.

During his address, Modi proposed India as the venue for the 2028 edition of the UN climate talks. If accepted, this would be a significant milestone for India, as it would host a major global conference after the G20 Summit earlier this year. India previously hosted COP8 in 2002, where the Delhi Ministerial Declaration was adopted, emphasizing the need for technology transfer and climate change mitigation in developing countries.

Overall, the selfie between Prime Minister Modi and Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni has not only captured the attention of netizens but also highlights the growing bond between the two leaders. It serves as a reminder of the importance of international collaboration in addressing climate change and working towards a sustainable future.

FAQs

1. What is the significance of the selfie between Prime Minister Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni?

The selfie has garnered significant attention on social media and is being hailed as the ‘selfie of the year’. It showcases the camaraderie between the two leaders and highlights the growing bond between India and Italy.

2. What were Prime Minister Modi’s engagements at COP28?

Prime Minister Modi had a busy schedule at COP28, attending various events and addressing the opening session of the World Climate Action Summit. He also proposed India as the venue for the 2028 edition of the UN climate talks.

3. What is the significance of India hosting the UN climate talks?

If India’s proposal to host COP33 is accepted, it would be a significant milestone for the country. It would mark the next major global conference hosted India after the G20 Summit and provide an opportunity to further showcase India’s commitments to addressing climate change and promoting sustainable development.