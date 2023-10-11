Social Media Stars Cook Up Success in the Arab World

In the world of online cooking, social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram have provided an opportunity for passionate food enthusiasts to showcase their culinary talent. Three Arab social media stars discuss their cooking careers and why they made the decision to pursue their passion online.

Jomanah Nasser, armed with a degree in medicine, turned to nutrition and cooking as an escape from the rigors of medical school. With a solid foundation and knowledge in nutrition, she found joy in creating content and connecting with like-minded individuals through social media. Nasser believes that the food we consume plays a vital role in our well-being and can prevent chronic illnesses.

Yasmin Nasir, after a successful career in communications and advertising, followed her passion for culinary arts. Her interest in cooking started at a young age, and she considered the kitchen her playground. Despite the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, Nasir built a strong following online, sharing her main meals, jams, desserts, and snacks with her 700,000 Instagram followers.

Rula Elias Fonon, a food blogger from Aleppo, Syria, found inspiration in her mother’s cooking and started preparing food on her own after getting married. She faced difficult times and encountered people who undervalued her work, but the love and support of her followers helped her overcome these challenges. Fonon emphasized the importance of seeking support when needed and signed an agreement with a digital marketing company to enhance her online presence.

These social media stars have faced competition and criticism in the cutthroat world of social media. However, their passion for cooking and the positive feedback from their followers continue to motivate them. With their online presence, they are able to share their love for food and provide knowledge and inspiration to their audiences.

