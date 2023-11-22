The Joy of Combining National Parks and LEGO

Creating the perfect hobby doesn’t have to be complicated. By combining your true passions into one activity, you can create a sanctuary that brings relaxation and fulfillment. One National Park Service employee has found their ideal hobby combining their love for national parks and LEGO, resulting in the creation of NPS LEGO Vignettes (@legoparkranger). This social media sensation has garnered over 80,000 followers across Instagram and Facebook.

NPS LEGO Vignettes is a delightful series of LEGO vignettes that depict various aspects managed the National Park Service. From national parks and holiday celebrations to national monuments and historic landmarks, each vignette not only entertains but also provides important NPS information and safety tips.

The project initially began in 2015 when the NPS employee and their spouse submitted a proposal for a LEGO National Parks set via Lego Ideas. Although the proposal gained 10,000 supporters, LEGO did not choose it for production. Despite this setback, the couple persisted and continued posting LEGO vignettes celebrating national parks.

Since then, NPS LEGO Vignettes has gained a significant following. With nearly 19,000 followers on Instagram and over 64,000 fans on Facebook, the project shows no signs of slowing down. The admin posts a different vignette almost every day, providing a daily dose of LEGO park-themed entertainment.

While the specific vignettes vary in popularity, some notable ones include a werewolf portrayal of Longfellow at Longfellow House-Washington’s Headquarters National Historic Site and a viral vignette depicting a park visitor attempting to cook a turkey in Yellowstone National Park’s hot springs.

Although LEGO has previously declined the proposal, there is a possibility that the company may reconsider, especially considering the current trend of national parks merchandise. With their growing number of supporters, the couple is contemplating another submission to Lego Ideas, hoping for a collection featuring a mix of prominent national parks and smaller historic sites.

