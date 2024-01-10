Young Women Empowering AI: The Rise of TikTok Data Annotation

In a surprising twist, young women on TikTok are becoming a driving force behind the training of artificial intelligence chatbots. Through a lesser-known job called data annotation, these women are helping improve the capabilities of chatbots powered large language models (LLMs) and generative artificial intelligence. This phenomenon, which has been dubbed the “Jackie Mitchell effect,” is attracting a significant number of users to the world of data annotation.

Jackie Mitchell, a young woman herself, stumbled upon data annotation as a means to supplement her income during her college days. Seeking flexible work opportunities, she started taking short surveys that eventually led her to data annotation projects. Though she now has a full-time job, Mitchell continues to engage in data annotation as a side hustle to achieve her financial goals.

Through her TikTok videos, Mitchell has shared her experiences and day-to-day activities related to data annotation, capturing the attention of millions of viewers. Inspired her content, many TikTok users have signed up for data annotation and begun their own journey in training AI chatbots.

Confidentiality agreements prevent Mitchell and other data annotators from sharing specific details about the projects they work on. However, it has been revealed that they collaborate with major players in the generative AI field, such as OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Anthropic. Consequently, users of popular chatbots like ChatGPT, Bard, and Bing have likely interacted with these AI bots trained the dedicated TikTok girlies.

Data annotation tasks typically involve writing, editing, and fact-checking the responses of chatbots. Whether it’s comparing AI-generated poems or ensuring that the chatbot’s responses about seafood restaurants are accurate, data annotators play a crucial role in refining and enhancing the AI’s capabilities.

Although the work of data annotation can be repetitive, both Mitchell and her fellow annotator, Brin, have found it to be financially rewarding. They have witnessed an increase in their rates, earning between $20 and $30 per hour, contrary to the reports of low wages typically associated with this job. The TikTok community, especially young women aged between 18 and 35, has embraced this type of work, recognizing its value and the financial opportunities it offers.

As the influence of TikTok continues to grow, it is clear that these young women are playing a pivotal role in the development of AI technology. By leveraging their skills and dedication, they are shaping the future of chatbot interactions and empowering a new generation of AI assistants.