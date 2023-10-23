Republican Donor Funding Anti-Abortion Candidates in Critical Elections

A major Republican donor, Jeff Yass, is directing millions of dollars towards groups funding anti-abortion candidates in critical elections in three states: Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. Yass, the co-founder of options trading firm Susquehanna Investment Group and a significant shareholder in TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, identifies as a libertarian. However, his political spending seems contradictory to his libertarian beliefs as he supports candidates who aim to increase government control over women’s healthcare decisions.

Yass has been a longtime member of the advisory board at the Cato Institute and has made substantial donations to GOP candidates. His donations to outside groups funding GOP candidates have reached a staggering $56 million in 2022, making him one of the largest contributors to political organizations in the country.

In Virginia, Yass has contributed $2 million to a PAC led Governor Glenn Youngkin, who has made it clear that he would sign any anti-abortion legislation that reaches his desk. Advocates worry about the potential consequences if Republicans win control of the Virginia legislature, as it could lead to further restrictions on abortion and a significant impact on women’s healthcare access in the South.

Yass’s influence is also being felt in Pennsylvania, where he has funded PACs that gave over $6 million to members of the General Assembly who supported a failed attempt at passing a constitutional amendment to restrict abortion access. The upcoming supreme court race in Pennsylvania is crucial, as it could determine the future of abortion rights in the state. Pro-choice Superior Court Judge Dan McCaffery is running against anti-abortion Montgomery County Court Judge Carolyn Carluccio, who has received the largest campaign donation from Yass’s Commonwealth Leaders Fund. The outcome of this race could have repercussions for abortion access and reproductive autonomy.

Yass-funded groups are also active in Kentucky, supporting Daniel Cameron, the current attorney general known for his defense of the state’s near-total abortion ban. Yass’s contributions in these critical elections highlight the impact that wealthy donors can have on shaping the political landscape and potentially threatening reproductive rights.

Sources:

– ProPublica

– The Wall Street Journal

– The Center for Responsive Politics