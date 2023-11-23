Thailand’s Rising Celebrity Ambassadors: A Cultural Phenomenon

In recent years, Thailand has become a breeding ground for talented celebrities who are capturing the attention of luxury brands worldwide. The trend highlights the country’s emergence as a key market for luxury brands and its cultural significance in the Asia-Pacific region. Thai actors, in particular, have gained immense popularity, with their fanatical fan bases rivaling that of South Korean stars.

One notable example is the Thai actor Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, affectionately known as ‘Apo.’ Back in February, his fans indulged in an extravagant display of gifts and celebrations for his 29th birthday, showering him with flower bouquets, towering cakes, gold bars, cash, and even a Rolex watch. This level of support and adoration caught the attention of Christian Dior, who named Apo and his co-star Phakphum ‘Mile’ Romsaithong as men’s ambassadors. The duo, famous for their roles in a “boys’ love” television series called “KinnPorsche,” have become valuable marketing assets for Dior, appearing at events across Asia and gracing the covers of prestigious magazines.

The success of Apo and Mile is not an isolated phenomenon. Thai celebrities are thriving as brand ambassadors, campaign models, and fashion muses. Dior, recognizing the potential of Thai talent, recently added another Thai ambassador to their roster, actress Tontawan Tantivejakul. The growing popularity of Thai ambassadors reflects the country’s status as an emerging luxury market and its role as a cultural hub in Southeast Asia.

Thai stars with international fan bases are predominantly actors. Notable examples include Lalisa Manobal, a member of the K-pop girl group Blackpink and the ambassador for Celine and Bulgari, and Davika Hoorne, whose role in Thailand’s highest-grossing film of all time earned her a global brand ambassadorship with Gucci. It’s worth noting that male celebrities, particularly those appearing in gay romance plotlines, are generating significant buzz. Actors like ‘Bright’ and Metawin ‘Win’ Opas-Iamkajorn, stars of the popular show “2gether: The Series,” have earned acclaim from brands like Calvin Klein, Burberry, and Prada.

This cultural phenomenon has given rise to new opportunities in the celebrity endorsement market. Former Vogue Thailand editor Nichapat Suphap recently launched Venture Management, an agency representing leading Thai stars overseas. Suphap’s firm, which manages Apo, Mile, Bright, and others, is in negotiation with luxury watch, luggage, and camera brands. This newfound recognition marks a significant shift from the past when Thai figures were often overlooked. Thai talents are now at the center of attention, with fashion shows and brands catering to their growing fan base and online engagement.

Sources:

1. The Business of Fashion – original article (link to domain only): https://www.businessoffashion.com/articles/news-analysis/thai-celebrities-become-key-ambassadors-for-luxury-brands