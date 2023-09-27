Streaming Giants Like Netflix Boosting Nollywood’s Growth Across Borders

In recent years, the Nigerian film industry, also known as Nollywood, has experienced a significant shift in its fortunes. Streaming giants such as Netflix, Amazon, Showmax, and Multichoice have recognized the potential of Nollywood and are investing heavily in the industry. This influx of resources has resulted in the production of higher-quality films and the expansion of Nollywood’s reach across borders.

Netflix, in particular, has been a key player in driving this growth. Between 2016 and 2022, the streaming platform invested a staggering $175 million in Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya. This investment has not only boosted the quality of Nollywood films but has also contributed significantly to the GDP of these countries. In total, Netflix’s contributions to the three countries amount to $218 million.

The increased investment from streaming giants like Netflix has allowed Nollywood filmmakers to access better production facilities, equipment, and talent. As a result, the industry has been able to produce films that rival international standards, thereby attracting a wider audience both locally and internationally.

Furthermore, the partnership between Nollywood and streaming platforms has facilitated the distribution of Nigerian films to a global audience. In the past, Nollywood films primarily targeted a local market. However, with the availability of these films on platforms like Netflix, viewers from around the world now have access to Nollywood’s unique storytelling and cultural perspectives.

This expansion of Nollywood’s reach has not only opened up new revenue streams for filmmakers but has also strengthened the industry’s global reputation. Nigerian filmmakers are no longer limited to a domestic audience but can showcase their talent on an international stage.

Overall, the influx of resources and investments from streaming giants like Netflix has been instrumental in the growth of Nollywood. With higher-quality films and increased international exposure, Nollywood is poised to continue its expansion and establish itself as a prominent player in the global film industry.

