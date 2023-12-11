Collaboration on Social Media: Celebrities and Volunteers Unite to Aid Flood-Affected Chennai

Summary: Several actors, including Kishen Das, Anjana Rangan, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, RJ Vijay, and Sanjay Bharathi, have formed a collaborative team to assist those affected Cyclone Michaung in Chennai. Initially, they began tagging each other on social media to amplify requests for help, but their efforts quickly evolved into a full-fledged relief operation. With the addition of other individuals such as interior designers, architects, and aspiring filmmakers, the team has grown substantially. They use social media to connect people in need of assistance with volunteers and also raise funds and relief materials. The collective effort aims to provide support, spread love, and aid those stranded in flood-affected areas.

In the wake of Cyclone Michaung that caused severe flooding in Chennai, a group of dedicated individuals have come together to provide assistance to those in need. What started as a simple act of tagging celebrities on social media has blossomed into a collaborative relief effort. Actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj shared how it all began, stating, “During the 2015 floods, I personally helped out using actor Nasser’s truck. This time, I wanted to channel the power of social media and connect those who need help with relief workers.”

As the requests for help multiplied, other actors like Kishen Das, RJ Vijay, and Anjana joined in, and the team started tagging each other to amplify their efforts. Moreover, individuals from various professions such as interior designers, architects, and aspiring filmmakers have also joined forces. This diverse group works tirelessly to connect people offering assistance with those in need. For instance, if someone expresses their willingness to distribute food in a specific area, the team ensures they are connected with the appropriate relief volunteers.

Their efforts go beyond connecting people as they engage in activities such as fundraising and gathering relief materials. Their work has gained recognition, and actress Aishwarya Rajesh and director Karthik Subbaraj have reached out to donate to the cause. The group operates as a vast network on social media, tirelessly sharing posts, coordinating volunteers, and connecting those in need with the relevant authorities.

The team members emphasize that this is a collective effort driven everyday people who are committed to helping others. Although the exact number of individuals involved is unknown, their shared goal remains clear – to assist the people of Chennai and spread love in times of crisis. As Sanjay Bharathi aptly concludes, “This relief work is about the people of Chennai coming together and supporting one another.”