USYD Fashion Revolution: Promoting a More Responsible Fashion Industry

USYD Fashion Revolution is a society at the University of Sydney that aims to raise awareness about the social and environmental impact of the fashion industry. This student-led group was established as a branch of the Fashion Revolution NGO, formed in response to the Rana Plaza collapse in Bangladesh. The collapse of this commercial building shed light on the detrimental effects of the garment industry on both the environment and human rights.

Throughout the year, USYD Fashion Revolution organizes various events, including clothes swaps, panel discussions, and sewing workshops. These events not only educate participants about the ethical and environmental harms caused industry practices but also empower them to make conscious choices in their purchases. By demonstrating how their actions can contribute to positive change in the fashion industry, the society hopes to inspire students and encourage them to share their knowledge with others.

Lily, the Social Media Manager of USYD Fashion Revolution Society, explains that their goal is for attendees to leave these events feeling motivated to make more informed and mindful choices when it comes to buying garments. By fostering connections with organizations like ActionAid Australia, Oxfam, and Baptist World Aid, as well as small Australian businesses such as Clingy Bags and The Social Outfit, the society provides students with diverse opportunities to engage with ethical fashion.

On October 19th, USYD Fashion Revolution will be hosting a Fashion Swap as part of a panel event on ethical fashion. This event is organized in collaboration with the University’s dedicated Modern Slavery Unit and the Business School’s MBA Dimensions Program. Such collaborations highlight the importance of addressing ethical fashion within academic and professional contexts.

USYD Fashion Revolution is playing a crucial role in promoting a more socially and environmentally responsible fashion industry. Through their events and partnerships, they are empowering students to make informed choices and engage with ethical fashion practices. Their efforts are contributing to the ongoing global movement for a more sustainable and equitable fashion industry.

Definitions:

– NGO: Non-Governmental Organization, an organization that operates independently of the government, with the main aim of addressing social or environmental issues.

– Clothes swap: An event where people exchange clothes they no longer want for items previously owned others.

– Ethical fashion: The practice of taking into consideration the social and environmental impact of clothing production and consumption.

– Rana Plaza collapse: The collapse of an eight-story commercial building in Bangladesh in 2013, which resulted in the death of over 1,000 garment workers and drew global attention to the issues within the fashion industry.