Celebrities and Ambassadors Headlining CES 2024 in Las Vegas

The highly anticipated CES 2024 in Las Vegas is set to feature a star-studded lineup of celebrities and ambassadors, showcasing the influential role of technology in today’s world. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® has announced an impressive roster of distinguished individuals representing some of the world’s most well-known brands.

One of the highlights includes Robert Downey Jr., renowned actor known for his iconic portrayal of Iron Man, who will be participating in MediaLink’s Marketing Reinvented conference session. This session promises to explore the intersection of technology and marketing, offering valuable insights to the audience.

Joining him are other notable personalities such as Blake Griffin, former NBA player, and Ryan Kalil, television producer and former NFL player, who will share their perspectives on the impact of technology in their respective fields. T-Pain, a renowned music artist and record producer, will also be making an appearance, adding his unique industry insights.

The AgeTech Collaborative from AARP will be featuring a variety of celebrity guests as well. Utkarsh Ambudkar, an accomplished actor and music artist, along with members of the Tony Award-winning Broadway show Freestyle Love Supreme, will contribute their expertise to the AgeTech ecosystem. Howie Mandel, a beloved comedian and television actor, and Guy Raz, the esteemed host and podcast creator, will also be present, sharing their valuable experiences and perspectives.

In addition to these anticipated appearances, other notable celebrities expected at CES include Steve Aoki, the renowned DJ and music producer, David Benioff and Daniel Brett Weiss, the celebrated television writers and producers of Game of Thrones, and Mark Cuban, the prominent businessman and tech entrepreneur.

CES 2024 has successfully attracted influential figures from various industries, emphasizing the importance of technology in shaping our world. Their presence at the event amplifies the spotlight on the critical issues within the tech industry.

Stay tuned for further updates and announcements from CES, and be sure to follow their social media channels for more information. CES continues to be the premier tech event, showcasing groundbreaking technologies and facilitating meaningful connections among industry leaders, innovators, and consumers.