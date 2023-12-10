19-Year-Old Entrepreneur Finds Success in Crafting

A young entrepreneur from Oostburg has become an internet sensation with his crafting business. Max Buechler, only 19 years old, discovered his passion for arts and crafts during the pandemic lockdown. Inspired wreath making tutorials he found online, Buechler decided to give it a try and quickly fell in love with the craft.

To share his creations with the world, Buechler started posting videos on social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok. It didn’t take long for his talent to capture the attention of thousands of followers. Currently, he boasts an impressive fan base of over 150,000 followers.

When asked about his online community, Buechler expressed his gratitude, saying, “My TikTok people are like my family. I go live almost every night, and their support means everything to me.” He values the connection he has built with his followers and strives to make them happy through his creative designs.

Despite his success in the crafting world, Buechler is also pursuing his education at Lakeshore Technical College. He is studying business management in the hopes of expanding his growing business, which he named MBCrafts Max.

Apart from crafting and managing his business, Buechler has also established his own virtual design school. Through this platform, he teaches people the basics of crafting, allowing others to explore their creativity and develop their crafting skills.

Max Buechler’s story is an inspiring example of how passion and perseverance can lead to success at a young age. With his talent and entrepreneurial spirit, he has created a thriving crafting business and is impacting lives through his art.