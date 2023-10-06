Groupchat Golf: Building a Golf Media Brand with Comedy and Original Content

Groupchat Golf is a growing golf media brand based in Rhode Island that has gained a massive following on Instagram, attracting some of the biggest golf advertisers in the world. Founded Mike Kollet and Cody Blodgett, Groupchat Golf has built its success on posting hilarious and relatable content about the game of golf.

Kollet’s journey in golf began at Button Hole in Providence, where he learned the game. However, he quickly realized that working in the golf industry was not for him and instead focused on his passion for comedy and memes. Recognizing the potential to build a community of golfers through comedy, Kollet started Groupchat Golf with the goal of turning it into a business.

The moment when Groupchat Golf started to gain traction beyond its small community of friends was when bigger golf pages started to take notice and repost their content regularly. PGA Tour players and athletes began to follow them, bringing an influx of followers to their page.

What sets Groupchat Golf apart is that they create original content, rather than simply reposting things they find on the internet like other golf pages. They have become the source of comedy golf content, appealing to a wide range of golf enthusiasts, from PGA Tour players to weekend warriors.

Groupchat Golf has had a relationship with Topgolf, a popular golf entertainment company, for some time. Topgolf has played a significant role in the growth of the game providing a fun and accessible experience for people of all backgrounds. With the opening of a Topgolf location in Cranston, Rhode Island, it is expected to be a huge addition to the state and attract both locals and visitors.

When asked about his favorite courses in Rhode Island, Kollet named Shelter Harbor as the best he has played anywhere in the world. Newport Country Club, known for its rich history, came in second, and Meadow Brook Golf Club, a public course with excellent conditions, rounded out his top three.

Groupchat Golf’s success in building a golf media brand based on comedy and original content showcases the increasing popularity of golf-related content. With their unique approach, they have managed to stand out in the crowded golf media landscape and attract a large and dedicated following.

