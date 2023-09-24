Highlighting Hispanic and Latinx Comedians on TikTok

As Hispanic Heritage Month begins, it is essential to recognize and celebrate the contributions of Hispanic and Latinx content creators on digital media platforms. TikTok, in particular, has seen significant impacts from the Hispanic community, with one in five adult users being Hispanic. This article highlights five hilarious comedians on TikTok who are sharing their unique perspectives on their heritage, celebrity culture, music, food, religion, and more.

Marcello Hernández (@marcellohdz) is a 26-year-old Cuban Dominican comedian known for his sketch comedy. While he has gained recognition for his work on Saturday Night Live, Hernández’s stand-up comedy on TikTok is equally popular. His jokes about Latin food and soccer culture are sure to leave you in stitches.

Emily Uribe, a Mexican American influencer, started impersonating celebrities and has now become a prominent figure in her own right. Through sketch comedy, Uribe pokes fun at both celebrity and fan culture. Whether she’s hilariously mocking dramatic magazine interviews or sharing her own red carpet experiences, Uribe has amassed over 977,000 followers and 135.8 million likes.

Christian Maldonado, a Salvadorian Guatemalan creator, is another sketch comedian making waves on TikTok. With over 2 million followers and 103.8 million likes, Maldonado’s parody content covers various topics, from Latin music artists to growing up Latino.

Vanessa Sirias, a Nicaraguan American influencer, delivers sketch comedy that explores the differences between American and other cultures. She even takes on American songs in a Mariachi style. With over 210.2K followers and 7.3 million likes, Sirias is definitely a comedian to watch.

Noe Zepeda, with over 1 million followers and 39.6 million likes, creates comedy that transcends boundaries. Zepeda gained popularity for his hilarious TikTok-formatted versions of Latin soap operas, which he aptly labeled #TikTokNovela. This hashtag has amassed over 775 million views on the platform.

These comedians exemplify the Hispanic and Latinx comedic talent on TikTok. Through their hilarious content, they are breaking cultural barriers and bringing joy to millions of viewers. So, if you’re looking for a good laugh, make sure to check out these talented comedians on TikTok.

