An Unlikely TikTok Hit: Infinity Song’s “Hater’s Anthem”

Infinity Song, the family band comprising siblings Abraham, Angel, Israel, and Momo Boyd, recently found unexpected success on TikTok with their viral single “Hater’s Anthem.” The song, which features on their new EP, Metamorphosis, released via Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label, has become a go-to soundtrack on the platform for its relatable lyrics and catchy soft-rock sound.

The Boyd siblings’ journey to success started when they caught the attention of Jay-Z back in 2016. Their unique style and passion for music led the rap icon to sign them on the spot. With influences ranging from Fleetwood Mac to Tame Impala, the group decided to boldly embrace their love for soft rock and be true to themselves. Jay-Z’s message to them was simple: “Just be you guys and don’t change. Let the world come to you.”

Despite their recent TikTok fame, Infinity Song has mixed feelings about social media. While it has given them access to a wider audience, they also recognize the challenges of telling their whole story in the age of short attention spans. However, their hit single “Hater’s Anthem” addresses the complicated role of social media in our lives. It reminds us of the cold comfort of critiquing others without proactively improving ourselves.

The song was written from a deeply personal place Momo Boyd, who recognized the negative impact of comparison and criticism on her psyche, relationships, and day-to-day life. Its authenticity resonated with listeners, leading to its viral success. The EP also features other tracks that tackle themes of self-doubt and unrealized ambition with the same disarming honesty.

The Boyd siblings are well-connected in the music industry, with family friend Jon Batiste and their father’s involvement with Kanye West’s executive team. Their collaborations with West on his Jesus Is King album showcased their writing, producing, and creative directing skills. Despite Kanye’s particularity, they found inspiration in his immaculate instincts and recognized their potential as the future of music.

“Metamorphosis” truly marks a new chapter for Infinity Song as they embrace their soft-rock sound and continue to captivate audiences with their heartfelt and relatable music. The viral success of “Hater’s Anthem” is just the beginning for this talented family band.

FAQ:

Q: Who are the members of Infinity Song?

A: Infinity Song is composed of siblings Abraham, Angel, Israel, and Momo Boyd.

Q: How did they catch the attention of Jay-Z?

A: Jay-Z saw a video of former group member Victory Boyd singing in Central Park, which led to a meeting and eventually signing the whole family band.

Q: What is the theme of their viral single “Hater’s Anthem”?

A: “Hater’s Anthem” explores the impact of social media and the habit of criticizing others while failing to better oneself.

Q: Did Infinity Song collaborate with Kanye West?

A: Yes, they made substantial contributions to Kanye West’s gospel-tinged Jesus Is King album. They were involved in writing, producing, and creative directing.