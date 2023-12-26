Israeli Captain Empowers Global Advocates for October 7 Tragedy

Summary: Capt. (res.) Maya Bentwich is leading the charge in raising international awareness for the tragedy of October 7. Through accompanying influential figures such as Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, actress Debra Messing, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, she empowers them to become advocates for change on a global scale.

Capt. (res.) Maya Bentwich is making a significant impact in the battle for international public opinion on the horrifying events of October 7. As a leading figure in the Israeli defense forces, her mission extends beyond military operations. She has taken on the crucial task of shedding light on the tragedy to the global community.

Bentwich has accompanied a diverse range of influential individuals, including political leaders, celebrities, and change-makers from around the world. Her purpose is to provide them with firsthand experience of the horrors that unfolded on October 7 and empower them to become ambassadors for change.

Rather than relying solely on statistics and reports, Bentwich believes it is essential for global advocates to witness the devastation firsthand. By immersing themselves in the situation, they can better understand the gravity of the tragedy and effectively raise awareness among their respective networks.

Through her guidance, individuals such as Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, actress Debra Messing, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have not only witnessed the horror but have also gained a deeper understanding of the challenges faced the affected communities. Bentwich emphasizes that these individuals are now not only advocates for change but also Israeli ambassadors, carrying the responsibility of spreading awareness and fostering international support.

In her role as an Israeli captain, Bentwich recognizes the power of influential figures in shaping public opinion globally. By enabling them to witness the tragedy firsthand, her efforts go beyond military operations and actively mobilize a worldwide network of advocates for October 7.

With Bentwich leading the charge, the tragedy of October 7 is being brought to the forefront of international consciousness. By empowering global advocates, she is ensuring that the devastating events receive the attention and support needed to bring about meaningful change.