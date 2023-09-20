The Fall of the House of Usher: A Dysfunctional Family Drama Unfolds on Netflix

A new clip from Mike Flanagan’s The Fall of the House of Usher unveils the dysfunctional Usher family, who can rival Succession’s Roys in terms of drama and intrigue. Led Roderick and Madeline Usher, played Bruce Greenwood and Mary McDonnell, the Usher family has created a formidable empire through Fortunato Pharmaceuticals.

The clip suggests that someone close to the Ushers has been revealing their secrets, prompting the family to enforce strict non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). All six of Roderick’s children, including Frederick, Tamerlane, Victorine, Napoleon, Camille, and Prospero, have signed the NDAs. Frederick is the heir apparent to the Fortunato throne, while Tamerlane aspires to be a lifestyle guru. Victorine is an ethically questionable medical researcher, Napoleon is a drug-loving gamer, Camille is a media expert, and Prospero is a party animal.

In the clip, Madeline ominously warns that the informant will be “neutralized,” meaning they will be eliminated rather than simply facing legal consequences. This dark twist sets the stage for a thrilling and suspenseful family drama.

The Fall of the House of Usher is set to premiere on Netflix on October 12, promising to deliver a captivating and twisted story filled with complex characters and family secrets.

Sources:

– The Fall of the House of Usher clip

– Netflix