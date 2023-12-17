2023 Trends on TikTok: The Rise of Beige, Red, and Green Flags

In 2023, TikTok became the hub of dating advice as creators on the platform delved into discussions on relationships, calling out the “icks,” dissecting the concept of short kings, and identifying their own beige, red, and green flags. Last week, TikTok released its end-of-year data for 2023, revealing the most popular trends that took over the platform throughout the year. Amongst all the trends, one stood out globally, taking the number one spot — beige, red, and green flags.

This trend gained momentum the previous year as TikTokers started discussing the good, bad, and peculiar traits in partners. The term “beige flag” emerged, defining a trait as either boring or bizarre. However, it was the auto-generated filters that pushed this trend to the forefront. Created TikTok filter creator Laura Gouillon, these filters became a sensation. Gouillon’s “My Red Flags” filter alone has been used in over 7 million videos, while her green flag and beige flag filters have garnered over 4.5 million and nearly 500,000 videos, respectively.

In an exclusive email to The Messenger, Gouillon expressed her astonishment at the success of the trend, stating, “The fact that the red, green, beige flags trend is #3 [in the] US is incredible, but the fact that it’s #1 worldwide is astonishing and it confirms to me that internet culture is shaped enthusiastic audiences all around the world.”

These filters fall under the category of augmented reality (AR) effects, blending virtual objects with real-time videos. This type of effect has become one of TikTok’s most popular features, seen in videos like the recent watermelon filter or when creators want an extra touch of glam on their faces.

Gouillon emphasized the impact of AR effects on storytelling and engagement, stating, “AR effects are a top storytelling and engagement tool on TikTok, capable of influencing pop culture on a massive scale.” She added that she was pleasantly surprised that her own AR effects made it to the top spots on TikTok’s 2023 trend report, further cementing her motivation to continue creating fun AR effects in the coming year.

Gouillon’s success was not solely her own, as she actively sought the input of her online community. In a collaborative effort, she asked her audience to contribute green flag options for her filters, resulting in creative flags like “keeping plants alive” and “smiling at strangers.” Additionally, Gouillon shared her excitement when celebrities such as Amy Poehler, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, and Megan Trainor’s friend Chris Olsen utilized her filters.

The rise of beige, red, and green flags on TikTok shows the platform’s influence in shaping dating culture and the immense potential of AR effects to captivate and engage audiences around the world. As TikTok continues to evolve, creators like Gouillon will undoubtedly contribute to the platform’s ever-changing landscape while exploring new avenues for expression and community building.