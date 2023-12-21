New Cast Members Revealed for Netflix’s Single’s Inferno Season 3

The highly anticipated third season of Netflix’s South Korean reality dating show, Single’s Inferno, has finally premiered, introducing viewers to a new set of attractive singles in search of romantic connections on a remote island called “Inferno.” While the series follows a familiar format, there are some twists and rules that make it even more intriguing.

In this season, the cast members are forbidden from sharing personal details such as their ages and occupations until they have successfully paired up with another contestant for a night’s stay in “paradise.” This adds an element of mystery and prevents stereotypes or preconceptions from influencing the initial connections.

Let’s meet some of the contestants who have been introduced so far:

1. Kim Gyu-ri: A 28-year-old model who previously participated in Miss Korea 2022.

2. Choi Hye-seon: A 26-year-old college student majoring in bioinformatics at Ewha Women’s University. She has also modeled for fashion and beauty brands in Korea.

3. Choi Min-woo: The first male cast member, who describes himself as “shy and introverted.” He has walked the runway as a model and appeared in a shoot for Esquire Hong Kong.

4. Lee Jin-seok: The founder and owner of several cafes in Daegu. He is known for creating various desserts and personally taking charge of brewing coffee.

5. An Min-young: A 26-year-old pilates instructor who owns and runs her own studio. She also has some modeling experience and was crowned Miss Korea Busan 2023.

6. Lee Gwan-hee: The oldest contestant at 36 years old and a professional basketball player for the LG Sakers. He mainly shares his games, sponsorships, and love for food on his Instagram.

7. Son Won-ik: Although little is known about Son, his introduction segment features him in a boxing gym. He has documented several marathons on his Instagram and participated in modeling jobs.

8. Yun Ha-bin: An actor who plays a minor role in the ongoing K-drama, My Demon. He has expressed his desire to “shake things up” on the show.

9. Yun Ha-jeong: A 26-year-old office worker for a medical clothing company, primarily focused on customer service and order purchases. She has also tried her hand at some modeling work.

10. Park Min-kyu: A police officer and member of the Korea Coast Guard Special Rescue Team. He showcases his swimming abilities and rescue skills on Instagram.

11. Yu Si-eun: Though her occupation and age remain undisclosed, Yu’s Instagram suggests that she might be a model and social media/TV personality. She was the runner-up of Miss Korea 2022.

12. Cho Min-ji: Introduced later in the season, Cho is a 26-year-old aspiring news anchor and economics major at Ewha Women’s University. Like many of her castmates, she was a former Miss Korea contestant.

The new cast members bring a diverse range of personalities, backgrounds, and interests to Single’s Inferno Season 3, promising an exciting and entertaining journey for viewers as they navigate the highs and lows of romance on a picturesque island.