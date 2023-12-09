New Netflix Series “The Walter Boys” Features Up-and-Coming Talent

A new Netflix series is set to capture the hearts of viewers when it premieres on December 7, 2023. “The Walter Boys” is based on a popular Wattpad book published in 2014, and its cast of talented newcomers is already generating buzz.

One of the standout stars of the show is Nikki Rodriguez, who plays the leading lady, Jackie Howard. The story follows Jackie, a high school student who finds herself in the care of the Walter family after the tragic loss of her parents. Set in rural Colorado, Jackie’s life takes an unexpected turn as she navigates a love triangle involving the charismatic Alex Walter (played Ashby Gentry) and the troubled Cole Walter (Noah LaLonde).

Nikki Rodriguez gained recognition for her role as Vero in the final season of the hit Netflix series “On My Block.” She has also appeared in numerous short films such as “Bunny Run,” “Father,” and “Roadkill,” as well as TV shows like “Adam Ruins Everything” and “Speechless.”

The excitement surrounding the show is palpable, as Nikki expressed on Instagram, “I mean it when I say this is an absolute dream come true. I can not wait for y’all to see this one.”

Ashby Gentry, who plays the character of Alex Walter, is also making waves with his performance. Fans may recognize him from his role in the series “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” Meanwhile, Noah LaLonde, who takes on the role of Cole Walter, has made guest appearances in popular shows like “Criminal Minds” and “Deer Camp ’86.”

The talented cast doesn’t stop there. “The Walter Boys” also features Sarah Rafferty as Dr. Katherine Walter, Marc Blucas as George Walter, Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan Walter, Jaylan Evans as Skylar Summerhill, Connor Stanhope as Danny Walter, Zoë Soul as Haley Young, and Johnny Link as Will Walter.

With such a promising cast, “The Walter Boys” is already generating a lot of buzz. Viewers can’t wait to see how this captivating story unfolds and discover the rising stars that will grace their screens. Make sure to mark your calendars for the premiere and be prepared to be captivated this exciting new Netflix series.