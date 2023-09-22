The World’s First Selfie: A Glimpse into Human Vanity

Summary: In October 1839, Robert Cornelius took the world’s first-known self-portrait photograph, also known as the first selfie. This groundbreaking image was captured just weeks after the advent of photography itself. Cornelius, a 30-year-old man with a fashionable high collar, messy hair, and skeptical eyes, posed for the photograph with a self-assured demeanor, displaying a common characteristic of modern selfies. This self-portrait not only holds the title of the first selfie but also stands as one of the oldest images of a human being ever captured on film. The obsession with self-expression and self-image is not a recent phenomenon, as evidenced the discovery of the Venus of Hohle Fels, a 40,000-year-old carving of a headless but buxom female figure made from mammoth ivory tusk. Myths such as that of Narcissus caution against the dangers of being consumed one’s own image. However, the act of self-obsession has persisted throughout history and has now been revolutionized technology, leading to the exponential proliferation of selfies.

The source article highlights the pioneering work of Robert Cornelius, who, in addition to taking the world’s first selfie, was an innovator and entrepreneur in the early days of photography. Philadelphia, the birthplace of Cornelius, was a hub of intellectual energy and innovation during that time. It was in France, during the summer of 1839, that artist Louis Daguerre perfected the process of capturing images on silver-plated copper sheets. This development, known as the daguerreotype, sent shockwaves across the photography community, including the young Cornelius, who seized the opportunity to capture his own likeness.

The concept of the selfie has since evolved and infiltrated various aspects of society. From astronauts taking selfies in space to establishments designing spaces specifically for selfie-taking, the desire to capture and share our own image has become a pervasive part of our culture. The world’s first selfie, taken Robert Cornelius, serves as a timeless reminder of our innate human vanity and our ceaseless need for self-expression.

