Meet the Virginia Navy Veteran Who Became a Millionaire on Netflix’s Latest Game Show

Mai Whelan, also known as Player 287 on Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge, emerged as the victor in the show’s finale, taking home the top prize of $4.56 million. The game show, based on Netflix’s popular South Korean series, pitted 456 contestants against each other in various challenges. However, unlike its fictional counterpart, elimination from the challenges did not result in certain death.

Whelan, a resident of Fairfax County, Virginia, has maintained a low online presence. Her first Instagram post was made just before the final episode aired. According to her Netflix profile, the 55-year-old enjoys gardening, traveling, and spending time with her family, which includes a 12-year-old granddaughter.

Before her rise to fame on Squid Game, Whelan had a distinguished career in the US Navy. Joining at the age of 18, she served for 20 years as a single mother. In the show, she opens up about the challenges she faced and the bullying she endured during her early military career.

Originally from Vietnam, Whelan and her parents immigrated to the US in 1975 after the fall of Saigon. In one emotional moment on the show, she recalls the trauma of escaping with a soldier pointing a gun at her head. This experience fueled her determination to be strong and led her to pursue a career as an immigration adjudicator for the Department of Homeland Security.

With her winnings, Whelan plans to invest in her Virginia home renovating it and adding a small dock for a boat. Additionally, she intends to use the money to contribute to causes close to her heart, such as people, animals, and climate change.

Mai Whelan’s triumph on Squid Game: The Challenge not only showcases her resilience but also highlights the diverse backgrounds and talents of contestants on the show.