Penguin Random House Takes TikTok Storm with Creative Book Cameos

Penguin Random House has found a new way to capture the attention of Gen Z book lovers: TikTok. With over 2.1 million likes and 73,000 followers, their TikTok account features beautifully choreographed dances with book cameos, book recommendations, and other creative content. The team behind these videos has managed to strike a chord with their audience, gaining 50K followers and even performing at the TikTok Australia Awards.

The origin of Penguin Random House’s book-tok boogies can be traced back to a giant plush penguin and K-pop. When Will Bennett, the digital media producer at Penguin Random House, first joined the company, he shared his idea of creating dance content on TikTok with his co-workers. They posted a DanceTok video of Will dancing to a K-pop song with the giant plush penguin, and it was an instant hit. From there, they continued creating more videos.

Despite the impressive choreography and videography, it doesn’t take the team long to produce these videos. According to Will, there isn’t a formal pitch or meeting; instead, everyone in the office is open to new ideas and eager to participate. The process is quick and collaborative, with the scene set up and the dance taught to colleagues in just fifteen minutes.

Their videos have caught the attention of some big names, including Troye Sivan and Sabrina Carpenter, leaving the team in awe. This recognition confirms that they are on the right track and motivates them to continue creating engaging content.

Marketing and trend expert CoCo Mocoe praises Penguin Random House’s TikTok campaign for following the 80-20 rule. They focus on creating fun and entertaining content, with only a small portion directly promoting their books. By acknowledging and participating in the broader TikTok trend community, they have successfully captured the interest of their target audience.

As for the potential romantic connections resulting from their thirst trap videos, Will remains coy. While he jokes about the possibility of Troye Sivan visiting their office, he keeps any DM slide details private.

Penguin Random House’s TikTok success showcases the power of creativity and adaptation in the ever-evolving publishing industry. By embracing new platforms and engaging with their audience in unique ways, they have managed to make books and reading exciting for the younger generation.