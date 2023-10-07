Coronation Street Actress Ellie Leach to Compete on Strictly Come Dancing 2023

Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach, known for her role as Faye Windass, has been announced as one of the celebrities competing on the 2023 season of Strictly Come Dancing. Leach, who has been on the soap for 12 years, has captivated viewers with her portrayal of Faye’s challenging storylines, including teen pregnancy and sexual assault. In an interview, Leach expressed her excitement about the opportunity to bring excitement and fun to the dance competition. While she admits to being sensitive to potentially tough critiques, she is looking forward to embracing the glamour of Strictly and trying out new styles.

Outside of her acting career, Leach has gained a significant following on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. She has been open about her real-life experiences, including the pressures of social media and her struggles with skin insecurities. Leach believes in being transparent with her audience and wants to show that she is just like everyone else.

The 2023 season of Strictly Come Dancing will air every Saturday on BBC One starting from September 16th.

Sources:

– [Source 1]