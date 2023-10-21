Meet Ellie Leach: From Coronation Street to Strictly Come Dancing

Ellie Leach, best known for her role as Faye Windass on Coronation Street, is set to compete in the 2023 season of Strictly Come Dancing. The 22-year-old actor has been on the popular ITV soap for 12 years, portraying a character who has experienced a range of challenging storylines.

Born in Bury, Greater Manchester in 2001, Leach made her debut on Coronation Street at the age of nine. Her cousin, Brooke Vincent, was already part of the cast, providing a familiar face on set. Leach’s portrayal of Faye, a young girl in the care system who was later adopted, resonated with viewers, and she quickly became a fan-favorite.

Throughout her time on the show, Leach’s character faced numerous difficult situations, including teen pregnancy and an assault storyline. While these storylines were dark, Leach enjoyed the opportunity to take on challenging material and showcase her acting skills.

After 12 years on Coronation Street, Leach bid farewell to Faye in May 2023 as her character embarked on a new life in Slough. Reflecting on her time on the show, Leach described it as a whirlwind experience and expressed gratitude for the opportunities it provided.

Outside of her soap career, Leach has amassed a significant following on social media, with 400,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok. She is known for sharing both the glamorous side of being an actor and her personal struggles, aiming to be open and relatable to her audience.

As she prepares for her journey on Strictly Come Dancing, Leach is excited to bring excitement, fun, and energy to the dance floor. While she acknowledges the potential for tough critiques from the judges, she is determined to embrace the glamour of the show and make the most of the experience.

Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC’s popular dance competition, will air every Saturday from 16 September. Ellie Leach is one of 15 celebrities competing for the coveted glitterball trophy.

Sources:

– “Coronation Street star Ellie Leach flaunts figure in mini dress ahead of Strictly Come Dancing stint” – OK! Magazine

– “Ellie Leach” – IMDb