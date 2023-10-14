“Coronation Street” Star Ellie Leach Set to Compete on “Strictly Come Dancing” 2023

Ellie Leach, best known for her role as Faye Windass on the popular soap opera “Coronation Street,” is one of the fifteen celebrities who will be competing in the upcoming season of “Strictly Come Dancing” in 2023. The 22-year-old actor has been a part of the television series for 12 years and has portrayed a character with a wide range of storylines, including bullying, teen pregnancy, and sexual assault.

Born in Bury, Greater Manchester in 2001, Leach made her debut on “Coronation Street” at the age of nine. Throughout her time on the show, she has developed a strong following and has gained over 400,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok. Leach often shares insights into her real-life experiences, both the glamorous and the vulnerable, and strives to be open and relatable to her fans.

In an interview ahead of the “Strictly Come Dancing” launch, Leach expressed her excitement to bring fun and energy to the dance competition. She also acknowledged that receiving critiques from the judges might be challenging for her sensitive nature but is prepared to take their feedback constructively. Leach is eager to embrace the glamour of “Strictly” and is looking forward to putting on sequins, makeup, and having her hair done after portraying a character in a school uniform for many years.

“Strictly Come Dancing” is a popular BBC dance competition that airs every Saturday. The new season will begin on September 16th.

