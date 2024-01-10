New Instagram Group Empowers Parents to Explore with Kids

A local Instagram group is changing the game for parents in Salem, Oregon providing a one-stop shop for family-friendly activities. Mom What’s Next, which recently saw a revival in the Salem chapter parent Allie Demars, aims to make it easy for parents to answer the eternal question, “Mom, what’s next?”

Unlike other resources, Mom What’s Next is completely free and accessible to all families. It features a wide range of activities and attractions, including cafes, playgrounds, libraries, and farms. The posts provide detailed information like hours, age suitability, and restroom availability, ensuring that parents feel empowered and comfortable when embarking on new adventures.

The concept of Mom What’s Next originated in Portland in 2017 when its founder, a mom of two, felt overwhelmed the sheer number of options for kids’ activities. To assist other parents in overcoming this challenge, she started an Instagram page to share ideas and details about hikes, libraries, holiday activities, and museums. The concept quickly expanded to other states and is projected to be in over 100 cities the end of 2023.

The recent revival of the Salem chapter has been a welcome addition for local parents like Allie Demars. She moved to Salem with her 2-year-old twins three months ago and wanted to create a collaborative community for families in the area. Through the Mom What’s Next Instagram page, Demars shares her own discoveries and encourages others to submit their adventures as well.

The group’s coverage area includes Marion and Polk counties, with a focus on smaller cities that might not be on the typical tourist path. Demars has already explored various neighborhoods and attractions, such as the Riverfront Carousel, Dolce Mama’s, and local parks like Wes Bennett. She plans to expand the page and organize meetups once the weather improves.

The collaborative nature of Mom What’s Next is what sets it apart. Parents are encouraged to share their own experiences so that others can benefit from their discoveries. By creating a supportive and interactive community, the group aims to inspire parents and boost their confidence in exploring new places with their children.

To join Mom What's Next in Salem, visit their Instagram page at instagram.com/momwhatsnextsalem. Adventure ideas can be submitted via direct message