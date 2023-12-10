Nikki Rodriguez: From a Grieving Teen to a Teenage Spy

Nikki Rodriguez, the talented actress who previously played the tough girlfriend of a gang member in “On My Block,” takes on a completely different role in her latest project. She stars as Jackie Howard, a sophisticated Manhattan high schooler whose life is turned upside down after a tragic car accident in the YA drama series “My Life With the Walter Boys.”

Rodriguez, drawing from her own experiences of independence and resilience, brings a depth and authenticity to her character. Raised her mother in Minneapolis and moving to LA at a young age to pursue acting, she relates to Jackie’s struggle of navigating life’s challenges alone. Both Jackie and Rodriguez have a type A, overachiever persona, although Rodriguez admits to being more emotionally open compared to her character.

The series tells the coming-of-age story of Jackie as she is sent to live with Dr. Katherine Walter (played Sarah Rafferty) and her large family in rural Colorado. Among the Walter brothers, Jackie finds herself torn between the broody and charismatic Cole (Noah LaLonde) and the sweet and geeky Alex (Ashby Gentry). As the story unfolds, Jackie must navigate her new life while also discovering a complicated love triangle.

Filming the series in Calgary, Canada, Rodriguez and her co-stars formed tight bonds both on and off-screen. They filmed without rehearsal, allowing the performances to develop naturally. Rodriguez found comfort and connection with her castmates, enhancing the authenticity of the relationships portrayed on screen.

Despite the challenges faced during filming, Rodriguez looks back fondly on her experience. She credits the guidance of seasoned actress Sarah Rafferty and director Jason Priestley, who offered advice on navigating the pressures of sudden fame. As Rodriguez embarks on this new journey, audiences can expect a captivating performance that showcases her versatility as an actress.