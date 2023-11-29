Introducing the New Era of Vegan Charcuterie

Charcuterie boards have been a beloved culinary tradition since the Middle Ages, but in recent years, they have experienced a renaissance like never before. Social media has played a significant role in their resurgence, with beautifully extravagant displays of meats, cheeses, and fruits captivating audiences around the world. However, one Los Angeles-based company is breaking the mold offering vegan charcuterie boards that are both stunning and entirely plant-based.

Nibel, founded Lucas Dudley and Lubomir Jordan, is taking the charcuterie board world storm with their 100 percent vegan creations. Drawing inspiration from their passion for sharing platters and their love for animals, Dudley and Jordan set out to create a vegan alternative to traditional charcuterie. Their journey began when they realized the lack of options available for vegan charcuterie enthusiasts during a picnic in Big Sur. This sparked the idea for Nibel, which now offers two variations of vegan charcuterie boards: Noir and Blanc.

What sets Nibel apart is not only their commitment to veganism but also their dedication to quality and flavor. The founders have tirelessly taste-tested various vegan cheeses and meats to ensure they offer the very best to their customers. By working closely with their partners, who produce products in small batches with love and intention, Nibel creates an experience that is both visually stunning and incredibly delicious.

By challenging preconceived notions about vegan charcuterie, Nibel aims to break the misconception that vegan options are limited to bland vegetables. Their boards feature elevated vegan varieties of meats and cheeses, such as truffle brie, sharp cheddar, smokey gouda, and aged blue, proving that cruelty-free options can be just as exciting and flavorful.

As Nibel continues to grow, the founders are actively seeking opportunities to expand their infrastructure and collaborate with partners who share their commitment to sustainability and creativity. They are also developing their own in-house brand, aiming to create an experience that engages all the senses and extends beyond the edible.

For those inspired to create their own vegan charcuterie boards, Dudley and Jordan offer some expert tips. They stress the importance of textures, colors, and flavor contrasts to create an appealing and elevated spread.

With Nibel’s innovative approach to vegan charcuterie, indulgence no longer has to involve animals. By embracing plant-based ingredients, Nibel is leading the way in the world of charcuterie, proving that cruelty-free options can be just as visually striking and tantalizing to the taste buds.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is charcuterie?

Charcuterie refers to a platter of cured and prepared meats, often accompanied cheeses, fruits, and other savory items. It originated in Europe during the Middle Ages and has since evolved into a popular culinary tradition.

What makes Nibel’s charcuterie boards unique?

Nibel specializes in vegan charcuterie boards, offering 100% plant-based alternatives to traditional meat and cheese-laden platters. They prioritize quality and flavor, working closely with partners who produce vegan cheeses and meats in small batches with love and intention.

Can I create my own vegan charcuterie board?

Absolutely! Nibel’s co-founders, Lucas Dudley and Lubomir Jordan, recommend focusing on texture, color, and flavor contrasts to create an appealing and elevated spread. Experiment with a variety of vegan cheeses, meats, fruits, and savory accompaniments to make your board visually stunning and delicious.