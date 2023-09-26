New York Jets Fullback’s Wife Accuses Reality TV Star of Sliding Into Her Husband’s DMs

New York Jets fullback Nick Bawden has been married to his wife Alexis since July. The couple met in Arizona through mutual friends and got engaged in July 2022. They are also parents to their one-year-old daughter, Skylar.

Recently, Alexis, who is an Instagram model and mother, took to social media to address an incident involving her husband and reality TV star Angelina Pivarnick from the show Jersey Shore. According to Alexis, Angelina allegedly sent DMs to her husband just minutes before a game, saying “see u soon.”

In response, Alexis posted a series of TikTok videos expressing her disappointment and calling out Angelina for her actions. She stated that it’s inappropriate for someone to message a married woman’s man and referred to Angelina as a “weirdo.”

However, Angelina denied the accusation and claimed that Alexis was making it up. She later deleted her statement on her Instagram story.

Alexis, who has over 35,000 followers on Instagram, regularly shares glam content and photos with her NFL husband. She attended the Jets’ game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, wearing a figure-hugging Gotham green sweatsuit with her husband’s name and number on it.

During the game, Nick scored a one-yard touchdown on his only carry, which was a milestone in his career. Alexis shared her excitement and pride in her husband’s achievement, stating that he works harder than anyone she’s ever known.

Nick Bawden has been with the Jets since 2021, after starting his career with the Detroit Lions in 2018.

Sources:

– The US Sun