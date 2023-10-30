Nebraska Athlete Hannah Godwin Goes Viral with Halloween Costume

Nebraska has once again produced a social media sensation, and this time it’s sophomore athlete Hannah Godwin making waves on Instagram. Known primarily as a cross-country runner for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Godwin showed a different side of herself this Halloween with an attention-grabbing costume.

As a Big J journalist, my curiosity got the best of me when I stumbled upon Godwin’s Instagram account. What I discovered was a potential social media star in the making. Her Halloween costume, which drew the admiration of many internet users, showcased her creative flair and ability to capture attention.

But Godwin’s talents extend beyond Instagram. She is a remarkable athlete and scholar, boasting an impressive resume. As a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and Academic All-Big Ten member, Godwin proves to be not only a star on the track but also in the classroom. Her accomplishments include being part of the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll and the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team.

With roughly 10,600 followers at the moment, it’s clear that Godwin has already made an impact on Instagram. However, something tells me that her following will see a significant boost in the near future. Keep an eye on this rising star as she continues to impress both on the field and on social media.

