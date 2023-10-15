Lauren Eakins: From Small Village to Music Stardom

Lauren Eakins, a 19-year-old singer-songwriter from Poringland, near Norwich, is taking the music world storm. With a massive following of 600,000 on social media, Eakins has recently released her debut single, “Word Vomit,” and has been making waves in the alt-pop scene. Earlier this year, she even headlined at the iconic Camden Assembly.

Eakins credits her passion for music to her upbringing. With parents who were also musically inclined, she was exposed to a wide variety of music from a young age. This inspired her to pursue a career in the industry, with music always being her top choice. “I never really had a plan B,” she shared in an interview with Kerrang. Throughout her school years, Eakins remained dedicated to her musical pursuits, even attending music college for a period of time.

While her journey to success has been exciting, it hasn’t come without challenges. Moving from a small village to London, Eakins experienced a shift in her social circle. She explained, “I grew up in a small village near Norwich and was always so comfortable with my friendships, and when I moved to London, I started achieving things, and I lost a lot of friends because of it.” Despite this, Eakins remains focused on her career and continues to push forward.

Having recently performed at the opening of Norwich’s new Urban Outfitters shop in July, Eakins is undoubtedly making a name for herself in the industry. Her unique sound and dedicated fan base are propelling her towards even greater success. With her raw talent and unwavering commitment, Lauren Eakins is a rising star to keep an eye on.

