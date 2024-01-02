Breakthrough in Artificial Intelligence: KwaiAgents Revolutionizes Information Seeking

Recent advancements in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) have paved the way for the emergence of Large Language Models (LLMs), which have the potential to mirror human-like talents. In a groundbreaking study, researchers from Kuaishou Inc. and Harbin Institute of Technology have introduced KwaiAgents, an innovative information-seeking agent system built on LLMs.

KwaiAgents consists of three integral components: KAgentSys, a self-governing agent loop; KAgentLMs, an open-source LLM suite; and KAgentBench, a benchmark for evaluating LLM performance in different agent-system scenarios. KAgentSys incorporates a hybrid search-browse toolkit to effectively manage data from various sources using a planning-concluding procedure.

The KAgentLMs provide a diverse range of agent features, including tool usage, planning, reflection, and profiling. To evaluate the skills of agents, more than 3,000 evaluation files have been included in KAgentBench, which were automatically graded and human-edited. Planning, tool usage, reflection, wrapping up, and profiling are among the criteria utilized for evaluation.

Making use of LLMs as its central processing unit, KwaiAgents is capable of comprehending user queries, abiding behavioral rules, referencing external documents, retrieving and updating data from internal memory, and executing activities using the time-sensitive search-browse toolkit, ultimately providing comprehensive answers.

One notable aspect of the study is the examination of how well the system performs with less sophisticated LLMs compared to GPT-4. To address this, the researchers have introduced the Meta-Agent Tuning (MAT) architecture, which ensures optimal performance of 7B or 13B open-source models in various agent systems.

This remarkable system has been meticulously validated through human assessments and benchmark evaluations. Approximately 200 factual and time-aware inquiries were collected and annotated humans to assess LLM performance. The results demonstrate that KwaiAgents, when following the MAT approach, outperform several open-sourced agent systems. Furthermore, even smaller LLMs such as 7B or 13B have displayed generalized agent capabilities in information retrieval tasks.

In summary, the primary contributions of this study are the introduction of KAgentSys with its hybrid search-browse toolkit and planning-concluding approach, the improved performance of KwaiAgents compared to existing open-source agent systems, the exploration of generalized agent capabilities through smaller open-sourced LLMs in information-seeking tasks with KAgentLMs, the introduction of the Meta-Agent Tuning framework for effective performance, and the development of KAgentBench as a freely available benchmark for evaluating agent system capabilities using automated and human-centered methods.

This breakthrough research the Kuaishou Inc. and Harbin Institute of Technology teams heralds a new era in the field of AI, revolutionizing the way information is sought and processed.