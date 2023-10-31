Katie Gregson-MacLeod: From TikTok Stardom to Building a Lasting Music Career

Katie Gregson-MacLeod, the 22-year-old sensation, has become the poster child for a new wave of TikTok stars who can go viral overnight. With a good song and the favor of the algorithm, anyone now has a chance to make it big without needing a significant following or going through traditional talent shows or industry hoops.

Although grateful for the success that social media has brought her, Katie is determined to establish herself beyond being labeled as just a TikTok star. She wants to be known as a talented musician who has put in years of hard work.

Music has always been a significant part of Katie’s life. Growing up in Inverness, she learned to play various instruments, including the guitar, piano, and clarinet. However, she struggled to find her way into the music industry without any guidance from industry professionals.

As a result, Katie decided to study history at university in Edinburgh while pursuing her musical aspirations on the side. Attending open mic events and folk clubs, she continued to write music in her spare time. It wasn’t until 2021 when she downloaded TikTok and started sharing clips of her original songs that she began to gain attention.

Katie’s vulnerability and willingness to share her music on TikTok helped her reach wider audiences. Her song “Complex,” which explores the theme of unrequited love, quickly gained popularity and went viral. Overnight, Katie’s life changed as comments, shares, and interest from renowned artists and record labels poured in.

Within a short span of two weeks, Katie secured a manager and signed with a major record label. Headline shows and festival slots followed soon after. However, Katie herself remains unsure about the exact reason why “Complex” resonated with so many people.

Despite her newfound success, Katie is focused on her long-term goals. She is currently working on her debut album and has scheduled homecoming gigs in Edinburgh and Glasgow for the end of November. While she acknowledges the role that TikTok played in her journey, Katie hopes that it will be seen as just a footnote in her overall story.

