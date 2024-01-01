IPS Anand Mishra Resigns from Prestigious Job to Dedicate Life to Social Services

In a surprising move, IPS officer Anand Mishra has decided to step away from his prestigious position in order to pursue a life dedicated to social services. With a career spanning over a decade, Mishra’s decision to resign from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre has created waves within the civil services community.

Hailing from Bihar, Anand Mishra achieved an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 225 in the UPSC CSE 2010, propelling him into the coveted role of an IPS officer. Throughout his career, Mishra has been known for his unwavering commitment to upholding law and order, earning him the moniker of “Assam’s Singham” on social media platforms.

Having completed his schooling and college studies in Kolkata, Mishra initially found success in the West Bengal Civil Service, where he began his professional journey in 2005. However, his ambitions led him to clear the UPSC CSE 2010, ultimately realizing his dream of becoming an IPS officer.

In a heartfelt resignation letter, Mishra expressed his desire for a life of “freedom” and “independence,” citing the need to make a more meaningful impact through social service. While he has not specified his future plans, there have been rumors suggesting that Mishra may join the BJP and potentially run for the Lok Sabha in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Known for his expertise in counter-insurgency and anti-mafia operations, Anand Mishra’s departure from the civil services arena represents a significant loss for the law enforcement community. However, it also highlights the growing trend of individuals leaving prestigious positions to explore alternative paths focused on community service.

As IPS officer Anand Mishra embarks on this new chapter of his life, his commitment to making a difference through social services will undoubtedly pave the way for inspiring others to follow a similar path.