Trace Lehnhoff: From Reality TV Star to Instagram Sensation

Trace Lehnhoff, a former reality TV star known for his appearance on Bravo’s design show “Flipping Out,” has captured the attention of Instagram users worldwide. With his sculpted physique and striking looks, Trace has amassed a significant following on the popular social media platform.

While his previous television stint showcased his talent as an interior designer, Trace has since shifted gears and transformed himself into an Instagram sensation. His feed is filled with captivating photos and videos that highlight not only his physical assets but also his love for fashion, travel, and lifestyle.

Aside from his Instagram success, Trace has also made headlines with his love life. He is currently engaged to model Miles McMillan, and their relationship has been widely praised. Prior to his engagement, Trace was romantically linked to “Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski, while Miles previously dated actor Zachary Quinto for several years.

In addition to his social media presence, Trace has joined the ranks of content creators on OnlyFans. This platform allows subscribers to access exclusive content, providing a more intimate and personal experience for his dedicated fan base.

Trace Lehnhoff’s rise to Instagram fame serves as a testament to his talent, charisma, and dedication to creating engaging content. With each post, he continues to captivate his audience and inspire others to pursue their passions and embrace their individuality.

From reality TV star to social media influencer, Trace Lehnhoff has successfully transitioned into a new chapter of his career, leaving a lasting impact on the digital world.