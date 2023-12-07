Local Student Uses TikTok to Share Weather Insights

Summary: A WKU student is gaining popularity on TikTok for his weather videos, where he shares his knowledge and insights about weather patterns across the United States. Hunter Lee, a passionate meteorology student, started his journey posting videos for his local church and family. Now, he has become a viral TikTok star, attracting viewers from all over the country.

Lee’s love for weather and its impact on people has helped him grow his following on TikTok. He receives messages from family and friends, who rely on him to provide weather updates for different locations. In addition to this, Lee also assists local farms and community members advising them on when to buy certain plants that may be affected severe weather conditions. His expertise has been especially helpful for a local melon patch farm, which relies on his weather forecasts to make informed decisions about buying flowers in the spring.

While Lee continues his studies in meteorology, he plans to explore different locations and create engaging content about the weather in those areas. His TikTok journey can be followed visiting tiktok.com/@huntsman8804.

Title:

Bringing Weather Insights to the Digital Stage

