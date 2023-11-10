Introducing DISC-FinLLM: Revolutionizing Chinese Financial Language Models

The field of artificial intelligence has witnessed a groundbreaking advancement with the introduction of Large Language Models (LLMs). These state-of-the-art models, based on Natural Language Processing (NLP), have the ability to handle large and complex datasets. But when it comes to the finance industry, LLMs face unique challenges.

Financial text summarization, stock price prediction, financial report production, news sentiment analysis, and financial event extraction have all seen significant advancements in traditional financial NLP models. However, as the volume and complexity of financial data continue to rise, LLMs encounter several obstacles.

One of the main challenges for LLMs in the Chinese financial market is the lack of in-depth understanding of the industry. To address this issue, a team of researchers has developed DISC-FinLLM, a comprehensive approach for creating Chinese financial LLMs that cater to various user types and situational settings.

DISC-FinLLM aims to equip LLMs with the ability to generate and comprehend financial text, engage in multi-turn conversations about financial matters, and assist in financial modeling and knowledge-enhanced systems. The researchers have also created a supervised instruction dataset called DISC-FIN-SFT, which encompasses various categories:

1. Financial Consulting Instructions: Derived from online financial forums and Q&A datasets, these instructions provide guidance and answers to financial inquiries.

2. Financial Task Instructions: Intended to assist with a range of financial chores, these instructions are sourced from self-constructed and existing NLP datasets.

3. Instructions on Financial Computing: Focusing on statistical, computational, and modeling issues, these instructions offer solutions.

4. Retrieval-Enhanced Instructions: These instructions simplify knowledge retrieval incorporating financial texts, questions, references, and answers.

Using a Multiple Experts Fine-tuning Framework (MEFF), the team has built DISC-FinLLM based on the DISC-FIN-SFT instruction dataset. The model consists of four Low-rank adaptation (LoRA) modules trained on different dataset segments. These modules enable the system to provide services tailored to specific user groups, including students, developers, and financial professionals.

Through multiple assessment benchmarks, the researchers have found that DISC-FinLLM outperforms the base foundation model in all downstream tasks. The MEFF architecture plays a crucial role in enabling the model to excel in various financial scenarios and jobs.

DISC-FinLLM not only transforms the landscape of Chinese financial language models but also showcases the power and potential of LLMs in addressing industry-specific challenges. It is a significant step towards leveraging artificial intelligence in the finance sector and unlocking new opportunities for financial professionals and researchers.

FAQ:

Q: What is DISC-FinLLM?

A: DISC-FinLLM is a comprehensive approach for creating Chinese financial language models that encompass the ability to generate and comprehend financial text, engage in multi-turn conversations, and assist in financial modeling and knowledge-enhanced systems.

Q: What is DISC-FIN-SFT?

A: DISC-FIN-SFT is a supervised instruction dataset that serves as the basis for constructing DISC-FinLLM. It consists of various categories of financial instructions, including financial consulting, task instructions, financial computing, and retrieval-enhanced instructions.

Q: How does DISC-FinLLM perform compared to the base foundation model?

A: Experimental results have shown that DISC-FinLLM outperforms the base foundation model in all downstream tasks. The innovative architecture of DISC-FinLLM enables it to excel in a wide range of financial scenarios and jobs.