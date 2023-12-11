The Rise of a New Detective in Dingwall: A Quirky Crime-Busting Creation Takes Social Media Storm

A private detective in Dingwall is making waves on social media with his unique approach to crime-solving, quickly amassing a large following of fans. Private investigator Barry Crombie, created Gary Crombie, has captured the attention of viewers with three entertaining episodes released on TikTok.

In his escapades, Barry tackles a range of cases, from tracking down missing cats and husbands to investigating potential cases of infidelity. After his partner Angela leaves him, he even tries his luck on Tinder, likening it to “fishing with dynamite.” Along with his humorous adventures, Barry provides a rundown of the areas he covers, including Dingwall, Conon, Maryburgh, Contin Strath, Alness, and the north side of the Black Isle.

What sets this detective apart is his focus on representing Dingwall and showcasing the town’s charm. According to Gary Crombie, the creator, the positive reception can be attributed to the locals and those familiar with Dingwall feeling a sense of pride in seeing their town on screen. Unlike much of Scottish comedy, which often revolves around Glasgow, the Dingwall-centric content resonates with viewers.

Gary Crombie’s journey into comedy and content creation has been an interesting one. After being made redundant from his job in the construction industry, he found himself with time on his hands and decided to pursue his idea for a TikTok video about a private investigator. What was initially planned as a short clip evolved into a series of episodes that explored Barry Crombie’s personal life alongside his detective work.

Having previously dabbled in stand-up comedy in London, Gary Crombie transitioned to focusing on writing and creative projects upon returning to Dingwall. However, with the unexpected success of Detective Diaries, he is now delving back into the world of content creation. The response has been overwhelming, with viewers from all over the world enjoying the videos and sharing positive comments.

As preparations for the next episodes are underway, fans eagerly anticipate more of Barry Crombie’s amusing adventures. His videos can be found on TikTok at @dingwalldetectivediaries and on Facebook under Detective Diaries.