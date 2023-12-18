The Hot Sauce Craze: Northeast Ohio’s Spicy Obsession

Whether it’s burning taste buds or adding depth of flavor, hot sauce enthusiasts in Northeast Ohio have a wide variety of options to choose from. From the fiery Pepper X to locally crafted hot sauces, the region is buzzing with chili fever.

One of the pioneers in the hot sauce world is Don Pesta, owner of Chili’s Fire Pit in Mentor. With sauces that register at around 16 million Scoville units, his shop offers an array of elixirs that are sure to challenge even the bravest heat-seekers. While novelty sauces that can make grown men cry do exist, Pesta also caters to a broader audience with over 900 hot sauces, without even counting salsas, barbecue sauces, and marinades.

Americans have an undeniable obsession with hot sauce, which has led to a growing demand for commercially available options. Clark Pope, the creator of the Pope’s line of food products, agrees. He has been crafting his own hot sauces in Cleveland for over a decade, with his Burning River sauce gaining popularity at holiday bazaars and markets.

The hot sauce scene in Northeast Ohio is diverse and exciting. Our guide compiled every local brand we could find, selecting one bottle from each to showcase the wide range of flavors. From mild to wild, sweet to tart, and thin to chunky, there is a hot sauce for everyone’s palate.

When choosing a hot sauce, it’s important to consider its thickness and how it will be used. Thinner sauces work well for rolling off foods, while thicker ones stick and adhere. And of course, the heat level is a personal preference – some may favor mild heat while others crave the intense burn.

So whether you’re a spice lover or just looking to add some flavor to your meals, Northeast Ohio’s hot sauce market has something for everyone. With a vast array of local options, it’s no wonder that hot sauce enthusiasts in the region are spoilt for choice.