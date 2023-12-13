Preteens on Social Media: The Rising Trend of Baby Beauty Influencers

In a world where social media is constantly shaping trends and influencing consumer behavior, a new phenomenon has emerged – baby beauty influencers. These preteens, often as young as 7 years old, are gaining popularity on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where they showcase their skincare and beauty routines while promoting expensive products from well-known brands.

One such influencer is Haven Garza, who boasts a following of 4 million on TikTok. In a 2-minute video, Haven excitedly showcases her application of various high-end products, generating over $400 in sales. From bubble masks to overnight anti-aging creams, these young influencers are emulating celebrities and older influencers who have popularized the “get ready with me” trend.

While some argue that these youth beauty influencers are simply expressing their creativity and providing innovative entertainment, a closer examination reveals the potentially harmful consequences of this trend. Not only do these preteens encourage the sale and use of unnecessary products, but they also bear the psychological burden of becoming marketing tools for an industry that has long been criticized for its negative impact on mental health.

The responsibility for this disturbing trend lies not only with social media platforms but also with the beauty industry itself. Leading cosmetics and skincare companies should take a stand against using young influencers to perpetuate the obsession with beauty among young girls. Unfortunately, some companies are only fueling the fire creating products specifically targeting this demographic.

For instance, Shiseido’s acquisition of Drunk Elephant, a brand known for its vibrant packaging and social media marketing, demonstrates their effort to attract teenage consumers. Christian Dior has even gone as far as releasing a skincare line, Baby Dior, which includes a $230 “scented water” for toddlers and newborns. These developments are concerning, as they contribute to the normalization and commercialization of beauty rituals at a young age.

Apart from the financial wastage and potential physical risks associated with using unnecessary products, there are also mental health implications. The obsession with appearance at a young age has been linked to eating disorders, anxiety, and depression among teenagers. Furthermore, this trend may lead to a rise in younger consumers seeking out invasive cosmetic procedures like Botox, fillers, and plastic surgery.

In conclusion, the rise of baby beauty influencers on social media is a troubling trend that warrants attention. The exploitation of children for marketing purposes and the promotion of expensive products to young consumers can have significant negative consequences. It is crucial for both the beauty industry and social media platforms to take responsibility and ensure the well-being of young users is prioritized over profit.