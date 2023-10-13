Inshorts CEO Azhar Iqubal Joins Shark Tank India as New Judge

Inshorts CEO Azhar Iqubal has been announced as a new judge for Shark Tank India’s third season. This news comes shortly after the reveal that Oyo CEO Ritesh Agarwal and Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal will also be featured on the show.

Azhar Iqubal, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi, co-founded and currently serves as the CEO of Inshorts, a popular news aggregation application. At the age of 30, he started Inshorts as a Facebook page in collaboration with Deepit Purkayastha and Anunay Arunav. The application was officially launched in 2013 and later expanded to Apple iPhones in 2015. Iqubal made the decision to drop out of IIT Delhi to pursue his entrepreneurial venture.

In 2021, Inshorts successfully raised a round of funding, resulting in a reported valuation of $550 million. This achievement reflects the impact and growth of the news application in the market.

The addition of Azhar Iqubal to the panel of judges on Shark Tank India further enhances the diverse expertise and experience of the show. As entrepreneurs showcase their innovative ideas and seek investment opportunities, Iqubal’s background in the tech and startup industry will provide valuable insights and guidance.

Sources:

– Hindustan Times