Parents beware: the popular social media platform, Snapchat, may not be as safe for your children as you think. Since May, Danish users of Snapchat have had access to a chatbot named “My AI” at the top of their friend lists. This robot friend is said to be available 24/7, answering questions on a wide variety of topics, from cooking recipes to coping with loneliness. However, according to the Danish Media Council for Children and Young People, “My AI” is far from child-friendly in its current form.

Medierådet, as it is known in Danish, advises policymakers on children and young people’s media consumption. They state that the chatbot collects children’s data, keeps them engaged in an inappropriate manner, and exposes them to harmful and illegal content. For these reasons, Medierådet emphasizes that “My AI” is not suitable for children to use at this time. In response to these concerns, Medierådet has launched a set of ethical guidelines for digital services that children and young people frequent, including Snapchat.

These guidelines address the need for the highest level of privacy settings default and prohibit the collection of personal data on children for commercial use. They also require effective age verification mechanisms to prevent access to harmful or illegal content. Furthermore, the guidelines discourage features that encourage prolonged use, such as chatbots like “My AI,” continuous scrolling, or autoplaying of videos.

This warning from Medierådet follows a survey conducted Epinion for DR Ultra, which found that more than one-third of Danish children aged 9-14 have interacted with “My AI” on Snapchat, with one out of ten doing so at least a few times a week. The concern raised Medierådet has resonated with children like Sylvester Johansen, aged 13, who attend Skolen ved Sundet in Copenhagen. Sylvester says he will stop using “My AI” after learning about the potential risks. His classmate, Clara Vilhelmsen Buch, also echoes the sentiment and expresses appreciation for clear rules about what is safe to use.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Medierådet?

A: Medierådet is an independent council appointed the Danish Minister of Culture. Its purpose is to advise policymakers on issues related to children and young people’s media consumption.

Q: What are some of the guidelines proposed Medierådet?

A: Medierådet’s guidelines call for default high privacy settings, the prohibition of collecting children’s personal data for commercial use, effective age verification mechanisms to prevent access to harmful or illegal content, and discouragement of features that encourage prolonged use.

Q: How can parents safeguard their children on Snapchat?

A: Parents can remove the chatbot “My AI” from Snapchat, although this option comes at a price of 249 kroner per year.

Q: Is there legislation to enforce these guidelines?

A: Currently, the guidelines are not legally binding. The extent to which digital services will adhere to them depends on voluntary compliance.

Sources: Medierådet for børn og unge, Danish Ministry of Culture