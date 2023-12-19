New Legislation Aims to Accelerate Rollout of Ohio’s Marijuana Market

Ohio’s marijuana market is set to undergo a significant transformation as new legislation aims to expedite the rollout of adult-use products. The founder and CEO of Firelands Scientific, Jeff McCourt, who operates medical dispensaries in the state, has been closely following the developments.

Previously, there were concerns that the implementation of Issue 2 would take over a year, but the latest Senate proposal offers a much shorter timeline. Dispensaries may be permitted to start selling in just 90 days after receiving approval, which is a welcome change for McCourt and others in the industry.

Governor Mike DeWine is also advocating for the swift passage of the bill, emphasizing the need for a faster rollout to provide a safer alternative and prevent the flourishing of an unregulated marijuana black market in the state. DeWine believes that expediting the process, Ohioans will be less likely to resort to purchasing cannabis from illicit sources.

However, while the new legislation is generally well-received, there are some points of contention. McCourt expresses concerns about the potency cap, as it may limit the availability of certain products that consumers have grown accustomed to, such as certain types of vapes. He hopes that there will be an opportunity to revisit and refine these aspects before the final bill is passed.

Despite the potential for accelerated legalization, McCourt cautions that it will still be several months until dispensaries are ready to sell adult-use products to the public. He estimates that sales may not commence until March or early spring.

Overall, the proposed legislation marks a significant milestone in Ohio’s marijuana market, aiming to address concerns surrounding the delay in implementing Issue 2 and providing a regulated, tax-safe alternative to illicit sources. The industry eagerly awaits the finalization and passage of the bill, which will shape the future of cannabis in the state.